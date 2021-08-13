PSA Mumbai Welcomes Maersk’s Upsized ME2 Mediterranean Service

PSA Mumbai welcomed the inaugural call of Maersk Line’s ME2 service with the arrival of the 10,100-TEU “Maersk Gibraltar” on 12th August 2021. The ME2 marks PSA Mumbai’s eighth weekly call and second Europe service. The first call at PSA Mumbai also marks an upgrade of the ME2 service with vessel capacity doubling to 10,000-TEU sized vessels and a revised port rotation: PSA Mumbai – Salalah – Jeddah – Suez Canal – Port Said East – Port Tangier Mediterranee– Algeciras – Valencia – Genoa – Port Said East – Suez Canal – Jeddah – Salalah – Mundra – PSA Mumbai.

Mr. Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director Maersk Line South Asia, commented, “We are glad to take our global relationship with PSA one step forward by commemorating our ME2 service at PSA Mumbai, giving us an edge to meet customer satisfaction. PSA Mumbai’s infrastructure will allow larger vessels to call the terminal leading to enhanced operational efficiency.” Mr. Sivakumar Kaliannan, Managing Director of PSA Mumbai said, “We are excited to partner with Maersk Line on this upgraded ME2 service.

In addition to our market-leading productivity and reliability, PSA Mumbai’s expansive rail facilities and growing range of inland solutions offer Maersk and its customers additional value and options. “We will also continue playing our part to keep India’s maritime trade moving smoothly; whilst worldwide schedule disruptions have resulted in 61% of vessels arriving at PSA Mumbai off schedule during the first seven months of 2021, we have provided 93% berthing on arrival for these, helping carriers get back on schedule.”

Source: PSA, Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals