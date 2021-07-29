PSA & ONE Team Up to Enhance Sustainability and Reduce Maritime Environmental Footprint

In support of industry-wide efforts to decarbonise and to push for sustainable maritime transport, PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA Corp), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd (ONE) will work in tandem to take the lead on proactive environmental stewardship by advancing sustainable green solutions with like-minded partners.

PSA Corp and ONE, one of the world’s top ocean carriers, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to reduce greenhouses gases (GHG) emissions, working towards a more responsible and greener maritime and shipping industry of the future, and pointing the way towards embracing sustainable practices across their businesses.

The MOU brings together two like-minded and eco-conscious organisations, both established names in their fields, to share, co-create and implement solutions to reduce GHG emissions across scopes. The collaboration includes areas relating to container flow enhancement and terminal services for ONE’s operations, which will lead to a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

Mr Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said, “Sustainability is at the core of PSA’s business strategy and we are completely en rapport with ONE to reduce GHG emissions, a global imperative, through our collective efforts. ONE has been a steadfast and longstanding partner of PSA and we are delighted to work with them to achieve carbon footprint reduction, combat climate change, and build a maritime and shipping industry that is resilient to environment-related uncertainties.”

Mr Yasuki Iwai, Managing Director of Product and Network Division of ONE, said, “As ONE, we regard green shipping not only as a target to meet, but more importantly, one of our key corporate responsibilities to our society and international community. The bilateral relationship with PSA has been founded on mutual open-mindedness and continues to thrive on our like-mindedness. We are very pleased to see this long-term partnership getting elevated to a higher level now, where both parties stand firm together and tackle this common challenge of GHG emission reduction in shipping.”

Source: PSA International