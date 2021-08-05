PSA & Samudera Strengthen Strategic Partnership in Cargo Solutions and Logistics

Global supply chains in the next normal are going to be markedly different and will have to be reimagined. In a collaborative effort to build supply chain resiliency and reinvent efficiency, PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) and PT Samudera Indonesia Tangguh (Samudera) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work towards exploring innovative ways to promote cargo connectivity and bring about greater visibility to the supply chain and logistics value chains.

This MOU between PSA, a global port group, and Samudera, one of Indonesia’s leading shipping and logistics group, seeks to deepen and strengthen the strategic relationship of two longstanding partners by leveraging their combined expertise – PSA’s extensive global ports and logistics projects, as well as its digital and cargo solutions capabilities, and Samudera’s strong market expertise, logistics assets and reliable regional feeder networks.

The collaboration in cargo solutioning includes the development of trade corridors between Indonesia and Southeast Asia, and beyond, to provide multi-modal services, freight forwarding, warehousing and trade financing services. PSA and Samudera will also work together to create innovative supply chain products for sectors such as cold chain management and e-commerce.

To enable the future of work in supply chain management, the two partners will look to explore the use of PSA’s global supply chain digital platform, CALISTA™, to bring together key physical, regulatory and financial services for Samudera’s customers. This will enhance cargo connectivity, create logistics agility, and promote greater efficiency and transparency across the wider supply chain ecosystem.

Mr Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said, “We are pleased to look beyond the horizon and work with our steadfast partner, Samudera, in this endeavour to reinvent cargo flow and achieve supply chain excellence. Our joint effort to fortify logistics and supply chain connectivity for greater value will ensure a resilient and sustainable ecosystem which will thrive in uncertainty. PSA remains committed to grow new capabilities and drive supply chain orchestration, strengthening the trust in Singapore as an efficient logistics and supply chain management hub.”

Mr. Bani M. Mulia, CEO of Samudera, said, “Indonesia being the largest economy in Southeast Asia has huge potential to grow exponentially should it succeed in unlocking bottlenecks in its logistics and supply chain infrastructure. PSA has a wealthy experience in continuously increasing logistics efficiency as Singapore played a vital role as the leading shipping & logistics hub in the region. In addition to our long-time feeder cooperation with PSA, we are excited to collaborate further with investments & innovations in the logistics & digital sector.”

