PSA Thailand and SCG Logistics to Launch Joint Venture Company in Thailand

PSA Thailand and SCG Logistics Management Company Limited are investing in the development and operation of the Thai Prosperity Terminal in Thailand and rebranding it Thai Connectivity Terminal (TCT) as part of an agreement which involves the setting up of a joint venture company in Thailand called SCG-PSA Holdings Co., Ltd. The company will serve as a springboard for potential joint exploration and investment in supply chain related opportunities across the region, with a major focus on Thailand.

Sited along Thailand’s Chao Phraya River in Bangkok and in close proximity to Bangkok’s city centre and industrial estates, TCT is a well-established river terminal in Thailand that directly serves the hinterland in and around the capital city. TCT is also well connected to the deep-sea port at Laem Chabang, allowing it to cater to the varied needs of local and regional cargo owners. By additionally leveraging the PSA Group’s digital platforms such as Global PORTNET™ and CALISTA™, TCT is well-positioned at the heart of Thailand’s push to be the hub of regional connectivity, both physically and digitally.

Mr Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said, “We look forward to working alongside SCG Logistics to offer customised supply chain solutions in Thailand and across its borders, and are confident that this partnership will flourish in the years to come. Capitalising on TCT’s strategic location, PSA is committed to growing this critical node as part of our greater transport and cargo solutions network, and to open up more avenues of opportunity for the movement of goods and materials throughout the region.”

Mr. Paitoon Jiranantarat, Managing Director, SCG Logistics Management, said, “We are pleased to become a partner with a leading global port group like PSA. This partnership would enrich logistics services of SCG Logistics in the areas of port, freight management, and import/export. This would enhance us to be able to provide seamless logistics solution in ASEAN region.”

Source: PSA