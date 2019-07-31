PSA’S Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Achieves New Productivity Record – VR 210 Moves Per Hour On APL Korea

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, has achieved a new vessel productivity record rate of 210 moves per hour for the CMA CGM vessel “APL Korea” on 29th July 2019. This surpasses its previous vessel productivity record rate of 196 moves per hour on the vessel “COSCO Thailand”, set just a week before. BMCT completed operations on “APL Korea” in less than 7 hours, making 1,434 moves to handle 2099 TEUs. The productivity record was achieved under monsoon weather conditions, and included the discharge of some uncontainerised breakbulk cargoes.

Mr Sivakumar K, Managing Director, BMCT, said: “The back to back achievements of the BMCT team in raising our productivity benchmark first to 196 moves per hour, and then to 210 moves per hour shows our drive to deliver ever higher service levels to our customers. We would like to thank our staff and service providers for their dedication and efforts in making this possible, as well as our customers for their confidence and support in continuing to grow alongside BMCT.”

Mr Aniruddha Lele, Head India Operations & Cargo Flow, CMA CGM India, said: “It is extremely satisfying to know that BMCT has done it once again.” He congratulated the BMCT team and credited the well-coordinated teamwork in achieving the splendid performance on its CIMEX 2K2 service vessel. He mentioned that with the new maritime regulations and cost management initiatives within the shipping industry, vessel turnaround time would be a key criteria in the selection of terminals to call at.

Mr Mike Formoso, Managing Director, PSA India, saluted the close working relationship between the CMA CGM and BMCT teams. He said: “May I congratulate BMCT on the latest in a series of achievements and thank CMA CGM for their teamwork, support and close coordination. “This week has also seen another achievement in the signing of a new Inter Terminal Rail Handling Operation (ITRHO) Agreement which will provide a boost to rail volumes at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and improve the Port’s overall competitiveness. I wish to express our thanks to JNPT and the Ministry of Shipping for their interventions to bring this agreement to fruition.” BMCT is currently the largest standalone terminal in India. Supported by state-of-theart marine and rail infrastructure, BMCT has added a further capacity of 2.4 million TEUs to the bustling Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Nhava Sheva.

Source: Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCT)