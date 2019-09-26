PSA’s Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Launches First Scheduled Block Train For HMM To Icd Tughlakabad

On 25th September 2019, Hyundai Merchant Marine’s (HMM) first block train with a weekly schedule to Tughlakabad (TKD) – a key Inland Container Depot (ICD) serving the National Capital Region (NCR) of India – was launched from PSA’s Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT). The block train was flagged off at BMCT by Mr Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). Operated by CONCOR, the 90 TEU “HMM BMCT-TKD Express” offers HMM’s customers a faster intermodal connection to the NCR. Train departures are matched to HMM’s China India Express service (CIX) vessel arrivals to reduce transit times, so allowing CIX import customers in the NCR the quickest transits in the market.

According to independent data from the Logistics Data Bank, total rail transit times (including dwell time) from JPNT to the NCR are already the shortest amongst the participating west coast ports of India, by an average of 72 hours for the first 8 months of 2019. Mr. Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT commented “I congratulate HMM, CONCOR and BMCT on this block train initiative, which reduces transit times and increases competitiveness. JNPT handled its highest ever rail throughput of 70,398 in August 2019, with the rail share of JNPT’s total volume rising to 16.2%. JNPT and all stakeholders are collaborating closely to build on this progress and continue the modal shift to rail.

Mr H J Sung, Managing Director, HMM India said, “We are delighted that this valueadded weekly service has been inaugurated from BMCT. HMM’s customers will now enjoy even quicker connections from the vessel to hinterland, an important aspect of end-to-end connection. We look forward to working with PSA India and CONCOR on more of such initiatives.” Mr Mike Formoso, Managing Director, PSA India said, “We are very grateful to HMM and CONCOR for partnering with us on this and we are working hard to develop more products through PSA India’s Cargo Solutions team. BMCT’s railyard is already capable of handling 1.5km long / 360TEU Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) trains. We eagerly await the DFC’s completion, which will be a game changer for the market.

“Like JNPT, BMCT enjoyed a record month for rail volumes in August 2019. The resolution of the Inter Terminal Rail Handling Operation (ITRHO) agreement by JNPT is certainly a factor in not only higher volumes but also increased competitiveness through improved rail connectivity at JNPT. PSA India intends to continue to play a key role in contributing to JNPT’s attractiveness as a port of call.”

Source: Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT)