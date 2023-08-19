PSC Concentrated Inspection Campaign (CIC) on Fire Safety – 1 Sept-30 Nov 2023

Each year, the Port State Control (PSC) regimes establish a specific focus area during regular inspections. This year, the Paris and Tokyo MoUs decided to run a CIC on the topic of fire safety. The Indian Ocean and Black Sea MoUs have also confirmed their participation in the campaign. Although no official announcements have been made by the Mediterranean, Riyadh and Vina del Mar MoUs, it is expected that they may also participate in this campaign.

The CIC will be carried out between 1 September and 30 November 2023, with an aim to ensure compliance with SOLAS Chapter II-2 on Construction – fire protection, fire detection and fire extinction, in addition to the routine PSC inspections during the campaign period.

In practice, the CIC will mean that during regular port state control inspections, the fire safety arrangements, maintenance records, and other applicable documentation will be verified in more detail for compliance with SOLAS Chapter II-2.

During the inspection campaign, the Port State Control Officers (PSCOs) will use the following questionnaire to check the performance of the crew members , i.e., whether they are familiar with operations relating to fire safety, and that equipment is maintained and functioning properly.

The actions by PSCOs may vary from recording a deficiency and instructing the master to rectify it within a certain period and/or to detain the ship until the serious deficiencies have been rectified. As deficiencies in fire safety can often be traced to shortcomings in the implementation of the Safety Management System (SMS), the efficient use of the SMS should be emphasised.

Members are recommended to ensure that their crews are aware and special attention is paid to these items during routine inspection and planned maintenance.

We also recommend using Lloyds Register (LR) and UK P&I Club mobile app to prepare for expected PSC inspections. The app includes functionality that enable ships’ crews and their managers to easily view necessary legislative and regulatory requirements, save multiple checklists, check-off completed activities, add essential notes, use the device camera to take images and has the ability to print and send files via email. The app is available to all shipowners and operators regardless of classification provider.

Source: UK PandI