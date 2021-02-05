PSS – Cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to South America West Coast, Central America & the Caribbean

In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM Group wishes to inform of the following Peak Season Surcharge update:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin: From Portugal, Spain Med (Valencia, Barcelona & Algeciras ) & Italy

Destination : To South America West Coast, Central America & the Caribbean, Leeward & Windward

Amount (Dry): EUR 150 per TEU

Amount (Reefer): EUR 100/20′ | EUR 150/40′

Date of application: March 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports (except Colombia, US territories, Puerto Rico: March 5th, 2021) until further notice

Origin: From North Europe (except Baltic & Scandinavia) including Spain Atlantic ports (Bilbao, Vigo & Gijon)

Destination: To South America West Coast

Amount (Dry): EUR 100 per TEU

Amount (Reefer): EUR 100 per container

Date of application: March 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports (except Colombia, US territories: March 5th, 2021) until further notice

Source: CMA CGM