PTP Inks Agreement With Mitsui E&S Co., Ltd. To Procure 48 Single-Lift Electric Rubber Tyre Gantry (E-RTG) Cranes

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between the MMC Group and APM Terminals, inked an agreement with Mitsui E&S Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) to procure 48 electric rubber tyre gantry cranes.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at PTP between PTP’s Chief Executive Officer, Marco Neelsen and Mitsui’s General Manager of Sales Department, Logistics Systems Division, Atsufumi Takahashi on 20 December 2023.

Both parties conveyed their interest in establishing a long-term partnership covering equipment purchases, inventory management and after sales services.

PTP’s Chairman, Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh remarked that the agreement signing reflects PTP’s strong commitment to expanding its capacity and capability to support their customers’ growth demands.

“PTP’s strategic approach to continuously enhance efficiency and optimise its footprint, has contributed tremendously to keeping the terminal’s advantages in an increasingly competitive global market.”

Marco Neelsen stated PTP is in the midst of executing a range of optimisation initiatives under its Ipsum Magna Programme to sustainably upgrade and expand its terminal facilities by means of purchases and application of automation and digitisation.

“The new e-RTG cranes form part of our equipment modernisation strategy and are scheduled to be delivered by Q3 2025.”

“The purchase is in line with PTP’s sustainability drive towards decarbonisation, whereby PTP aims to reduce 45% of its emissions by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement. 85% of our RTG fleet is electrified, an initiative we started in 2014, and we target to reach the full 100% by early 2024,” he added.

On behalf of Mitsui, Takahashi expressed his deepest gratitude to PTP for its unwavering collaboration and the order of 48 units, which are in addition to 35 units ordered in December 2022. Mitsui underlined its commitment to handing over the e-RTGs on time as per the agreed schedule.

“As a pioneer in crane manufacturing, Mitsui will keep providing high-quality products to support its customers’ port operating business,” he concluded.

Port of Tanjung Pelepas is Malaysia’s busiest transshipment hub with a capacity to handle 13 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) annually. The port delivers reliable, efficient, and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad with extensive connectivity to the global market. PTP is currently ranked 15th among the world top container ports.

Source: Port of Tanjung Pelepas