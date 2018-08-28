PTP makes history as 1st port to depart a vessel with final load over 19,000 TEUs

Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), a member of MMC Group, became the first port in the world to depart a vessel with a final load over 19,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The milestone was accomplished on Aug 18 this year when Mumbai Maersk, one of Maersk’s 2nd Generation Triple-E vessels, left the port with the record load of 19,038 TEUs.

PTP in a statement said the vessel, deployed on the Asia-to-Europe Service (AE5) arrived from Shanghai, China, and is now en route to Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The port operator said efficient planning and execution of container operations and a good optimisation of resources were identified as the reasons behind the feat.

PTP chairman and MMC Group MD Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said the latest achievement is testament to PTP’s commitment in providing the best in class service for its customers.

“As Malaysia’s leading ports and logistics operators, we take pride in our ability to anticipate and understand the needs of our customers, as well as our agility to adapt to the changes of the industries that we operate in, in order for us to stay ahead,” he said in his statement.

“As such, we are very proud of this significant milestone as it is only made possible by the passion and commitment of our employees and all parties involved. PTP will build on our performance and deliver the service levels and productivity required to meet the demand of our customers and stakeholders,” he added.

PTP CEO Marco Neelsen said despite robust conditions, PTP continues to witness a steady volume growth by delivering high efficiency in productivity and competitiveness.

“Various continuous investment and improvement activities have been successfully executed and are currently taking place to ensure that we are able to achieve our target set forth for this financial year, and more importantly to safeguard PTP’s position among the top transshipment hub in the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, APM Terminals COO Keith Svendsen said the record load is the result of outstanding dedication and full focus from everyone to set up the right operational conditions.

“The record-breaking load marks a sign of strategic progress for Maersk. This record on most loaded containers during a port stay is one of many illustrations showing that APM Terminals is well-positioned to become a company of operators who are proud, passionate and world-class at servicing our clients.

“Our hubs are currently breaking existing productivity records. PTP is one of the hub terminals where productivity is currently high,” he said.

PTP is currently embarking on an ongoing equipment acquisition, preventive maintenance initiatives and infrastructure upgrading programme worth over RM1.2 billion.

The programme includes the purchase of new quay cranes with spreaders, rubber-tyred gantries and prime movers, berth upgrading and the deepening of channel to accommodate the new generation mega vessels that will berth at PTP.

PTP recorded a total throughput volume of 8.4 million TEUs in 2017 and is projected to handle a total throughput target of nine million TEUs this year.

Source: Malaysian Reserve