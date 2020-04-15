PTP operations unaffected after VLCC New Assurance collides at terminal

Operations at the Trans-Panama pipeline were heard unaffected Monday after the 2018-build Hong Kong-flagged VLCC New Assurance, owned by Chinese Merchants Energy Shipping Co., collided Saturday with Pier N 2 of the Pacific Terminal of Petroterminal de Panama S.A., while performing docking maneuvers.

As a consequence of the incident, the ship was breached in the portside area of the hull, releasing approximately 20 gallons of crude, which were controlled.

Although Pier N 2 is out of service due to damage, operations will experience no delays, as services can still be carried out at Pier N 1, according to a source familiar with operations at the Trans-Panama pipleine (PTP). Likewise, crude transit through the pipeline, connecting the Atlantic side of Panama with the country’s Pacific coast, will not be affected.

The New Assurance was last reported to have docked in Long Beach, Los Angeles, in mid-February, before heading in ballast to PTP. The ship was believed to be making a PTP-China run on a Contract of Affreightment basis by Unipec, however, no confirmation was available by the possible charterer Monday.

Unipec holds the majority of spot market business for VLCCs booked out of the terminal, according to S&P Global Platts fixture logs. The New Assurance was last booked for a PTP-China run by the Chinese charterer on January 9 2019, set to load January 18-21.

