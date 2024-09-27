Puerto Aguadulce makes history anew with handling of APL Fullerton

Puerto Aguadulce, the preferred terminal on the Colombian Pacific coast, recorded another milestone with its recent handling of the APL Fullerton.

Measuring 398 meters in length and 51 meters in width, the CMA CGM-operated vessel has a capacity of 19,856 TEUs, making it the highest capacity ship to reach the Colombian coast. The ship’s arrival on 9 September reaffirms the terminal’s logistical advantage and the trust shipping lines place in Puerto Aguadulce’s infrastructure and services. It also reflects the terminal’s growth, technological advancement, and commitment to operational excellence and continuous innovation.

“The arrival of this vessel is a testament to our ongoing evolution and adaptation to the demands of global trade. This achievement demonstrates that we are prepared to face the challenges of the international market and continue being the preferred terminal on the Colombian Pacific,” said Álvaro Otero, Puerto Aguadulce General Manager.

Puerto Aguadulce has achieved significant milestones in the port industry in recent years, regularly handling high-capacity ships. This success is due to the terminal’s high standards in technology, human resources, safety, and innovation.

With this latest achievement, Puerto Aguadulce reaffirms its commitment to continued growth alongside the region and maintaining its position as a benchmark in international trade. The company will advance, overcome new challenges, and prove that it is ready for the future.

Source: ICTSI