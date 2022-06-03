Purdue University – Polytechnic Institute and PROSTEP Partner to Power and Extend Integration Solutions for Manufacturing Research and Education

PROSTEP, the leading vendor-neutral integration, migration, data exchange, and consulting solutions provider for PLM various industries, extends its expertise to provide data interoperability between systems. PROSTEP’s OpenPDM, a highly advanced, vendor neutral, industry standard integration platform, provides automated integration between PLM system SIEMENS Teamcenter and Manufacturing Execution System (MES) from iBASEt, Solumina, by automatically syncing items and bill-of-materials (BOM). OpenPDM streamlines Purdue’s IN-MaC implementation of PDM and MES tools in their laboratory preparations for upcoming integrations and allows for future PLM systems such as Teamcenter to easily integrate into Purdue’s existing ecosystem.

The solution will be deployed at Purdue’s Indiana Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC https://www.purdue.edu/in-mac/), which houses the Intelligent Manufacturing Testbed. “We created the Testbed to conduct research around the application of digital technologies to the transformation of manufacturing methods and tools”, says Dr. Nathan Hartman, Dauch Family Professor of Advanced Manufacturing and Co-Executive Director of IN-MaC. Showcasing next generation digital solutions that overcome the barriers to digital connectivity and the challenges of Industry 4.0 interoperability are fundamental pillars of the Testbed, which is used to conduct research and technology demonstrations to support the ‘interconnected enterprise’ and a digital manufacturing ecosystem.

“PROSTEP is excited to be an educational partner and part of digital transformation solutions addressed at Purdue’s IN-MaC. PROSTEP solutions not only assist in educating students about the complex challenges of digital integration, but also displays to manufacturers and companies the endless possibilities and value of our integration and data exchange solutions to modern technologies” says Courtney Rainey, Key Account Manager at PROSTEP, Inc.

Source: PROSTEP