Purify Fuel Awarded Fuel-Additive Patent in Time for IMO 2020

With IMO 2020 just around the corner, Purify Fuel is excited to announce it has been awarded a patent for its fuel-additive — created specifically to lower levels of sulfur in oils making it IMO 2020 compliant.

What does this mean for shippers? Purify Fuel customers will save money by purchasing this (newly) patented fuel additive, therefore not having to push the extra cost to consumers — and better yet, it’s better for the environment AND the engines.

This is a proven solution for today’s diesel energy challenges guaranteed to save fuel, reduce emissions and protect engines without equipment modification or disruption in operations.

Source: Purity Fuel