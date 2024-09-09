Push to cut port stays trims 15 hours

APM Terminals has a clear ambition to reduce stay time at our ports. In APM Terminals Poti, Georgia, recent efforts – based on expertise and experience from other terminals in the group – slashed port stay for one customer by 15 hours per call.

By reducing the time a container vessel spends in the port, Poti Port improves efficiency for its shipping line customers and also significantly reduces carbon emissions. Reduced emissions directly improve air quality in and around the terminal.

Over and above our control

Sometimes, however, the speed with which APM Terminals can load and unload a vessel involves factors which are beyond its control. In Poti, for example, local port regulations require that the berthing of vessels be based on a first-come, first-served basis.

It’s a fair enough requirement, except when two vessels from the same company arrive simultaneously. When that happens, pressure on the Port’s equipment and manpower soars. This leads to lower CMPH (Container Moves Per Hour) and a quality of service that is lower than the standards set by the company for its customers.

Ramping up efforts and lifting standards

“That’s where our Operations team at Poti ramped up efforts,” said George Tsuladze, Operations Manager. “Drawing on our own creativity and experience – and pulling inspiration from other APM Terminals locations in Rijeka in Croatia, Aarhus in Denmark and the Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) in Egypt – we identified an opportunity to improve the situation by co-creating a solution with the vessel agent.

“This collaboration resulted in a totally new approach for the shipping line. Instead of opting for ‘full steam ahead’ for both ships, we agreed to berth vessels consecutively rather than simultaneously. This change involves good planning and communication, but no extra cost. The strategy has resulted in higher productivity and speedier vessel turn-around. Also, fewer resources are deployed by both the customer and the terminal.”

This improved, collaborative working relationship has resulted in outstanding results. The total port stay of both vessels has been reduced by a combined 15 hours, significantly cutting costs for the customer, increasing efficiency and creating additional berth capacity.

These reductions come in addition to time savings made earlier this year when simultaneous berthing was still occurring. Designating optimised pre-stacking areas in the port and container yard led to the Poti team exceeding the targeted CMPH – breaking previous records at the terminal and gaining 14 hours of berth capacity. Even with limited equipment capacity at the time, due to double demand, this earned the terminal a valued ‘thumbs up’ from shipping line customers.

