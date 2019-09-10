Putin pushes idea of Russian gas supplies to China via Mongolia

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the head of state-controlled Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to consider making Russian gas exports to China via Mongolia, the Kremlin said.

Gazprom is due to start exporting gas to China in December via the eastern Power of Siberia pipeline.

“Please, look into the resources of Yamal (Peninsula) as well, in order to gather the necessary resources for the supplies via the western route to China via Mongolia,” Putin told Gazprom head Alexei Miller at a meeting, adding that the partners in China also “lean toward” this route.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Grabar; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair)