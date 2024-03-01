Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Putin: Russia’s economy will be one of world’s four largest by purchasing power

Putin: Russia’s economy will be one of world’s four largest by purchasing power

in World Economy News 01/03/2024

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia’s economy would soon be among the world’s four largest in terms of purchasing power parity.

Boasting vast natural resources, Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded sharply last year from a slump in 2022, but the growth relies heavily on state-funded arms and ammunition production for the war in Ukraine, masking problems that are hampering an improvement in Russians’ living standards.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by John Davison)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software