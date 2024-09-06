Recent News

  

Putin says Russia does not have a de-dollarisation policy, but is forced into other choices

06/09/2024

Russia is not pursuing a policy of de-dollarisation, but has been forced to look for other opportunities because it has been denied settlement in U.S. dollars, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

Putin said what he called the unprofessional and stupid actions of the United States were accelerating the switch to settle in various countries’ national currencies, including among the BRICS group of nations.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Andrew Osborn)

