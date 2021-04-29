Pyxis Tankers Announces Agreement to Acquire Modern Product Tanker

Pyxis Tankers Inc., a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a medium range product tanker of approximately 47,000 dwt built in 2013 at Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea. The purchase price of $20 million is expected to be funded by a combination of bank debt and cash. It is anticipated that the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, will be completed during the summer of 2021.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

