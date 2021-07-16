Pyxis Tankers Announces Delivery of a Modern Product Tanker

Pyxis Tankers Inc., an international pure play product tanker company, announced today that it took delivery of the Pyxis Karteria, a medium range product tanker of 46,652 dwt built in 2013 at Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea, pursuant to the previously announced transaction of April 29, 2021. The purchase was funded by a combination of cash and a $13.5 million bank loan that matures in seven years and is secured by the vessel. It is anticipated that the tanker will be chartered in the spot market over the short term.

Valentios Valentis, our Chairman & CEO commented:

“We are pleased to announce the successful delivery of the Pyxis Karteria, which increases our fleet to a total of six vessels including four modern eco- MR2’s. The addition of this quality vessel to our fleet positions our Company to take advantage of an anticipated improving chartering environment, potentially starting later this year. We hope to consider other acquisition opportunities in the near future”.

Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.