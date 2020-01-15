Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Completion of Sale of Pyxis Delta

Pyxis Tankers Inc., an emerging growth pure play product tanker company, yesterday announced that it has completed the sale of the Pyxis Delta, a 2006-built 46,616 dwt product tanker. The sale proceeds will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness secured by the vessel and for general corporate purposes.

Valentios Valentis, our Chairman and CEO commented:

“This transaction furthers our operating strategy to focus on modern eco-MR tankers and reflects a more efficient allocation of capital resources to improve our financial condition. We are well-positioned to generate significant cash flows from an improving market primarily due our staggered time charters and our continued cost discipline. We continue to be optimistic about the prospects for the product tanker sector, and this sale enhances our financial flexibility to take advantage of potential growth opportunities.”

Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.