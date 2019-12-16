Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Vessel Sale

Pyxis Tankers Inc., an emerging growth pure play product tanker company, today announced that it had agreed to sell the Pyxis Delta, a 2006 built 46,616 dwt product tanker. The closing of the sale should occur in January, 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Valentios Valentis, our Chairman and CEO commented:

“The sale of our oldest, non-eco MR tanker reduces the average age of our fleet and provides us capital to repay debt, improve balance sheet liquidity and pursue growth opportunities, more cost-effectively. As we move into 2020, an exciting time for our sector, we look forward to continuing to enhance shareholder value.”

We currently own a modern fleet of six tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. We are positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders.



Source: Pyxis Tankers In.