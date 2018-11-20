Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PXS. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Thursday.

1,853,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Source: MarketBeat