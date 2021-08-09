Pyxis Tankers Weathers the Product Tanker Market Downturn

Pyxis Tankers Inc., an international pure play product tanker company, announced its unaudited results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Summary

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our Revenues, net were $5.0 million. For the same period, our time charter equivalent (“TCE”) revenues were $4.1 million, represented a decrease of approximately $0.4 million or 8.8% over the comparable period in 2020. Our net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.5 million, representing an increase of $0.3 million from the comparable period of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, the loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.04 compared to $0.06 for the same period in 2020. Our Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million, which represented a decrease of $0.8 million over the comparable period in 2020. Please see “Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions” below.

Valentios Valentis, our Chairman and CEO commented:

“The chartering environment for product tankers in the second quarter of 2021 continued to be depressed, especially the spot market in the Eastern hemisphere. The period market, albeit more stable than the spot market, did encounter a decline in activity during the quarter to levels below the prior 10 year averages. The employment strategy for our Medium Range tankers (“MRs”) of shorter-term, staggered time charters has benefited the Company in a tough market. In the second quarter of 2021, the average TCE for our MR’s was approximately $12,700/day which unfortunately was about $2,165 per day lower than the same period in 2020. As of August 4, 2021, we had booked 47% of available days for the third quarter of 2021 at an average TCE rate of approximately $10,920 for our MRs.

Greater demand for refined petroleum products, especially from OECD economies emerging from COVID-19 lockdowns, have helped reduce global inventories to levels consistent with the prior 5-year averages. Going forward higher refinery utilization and increasing transportation activities are positive signs. However, we have seen a movement of a fair number of long-range tankers switching from the severely depressed dirty/crude trades into clean products, thus adding capacity and hurting charter rates. We expect this migration to be temporary as global oil demand is forecasted by the IEA to increase by 4.6 million barrels/day in the second half of 2021 and a further 3 million barrels in 2022. Also, OPEC+ is scheduled in increase crude production by 2 Mb/d starting this month. Nevertheless, we expect the product tanker sector to continue to experience challenging conditions until later this year with the impact of new variants of COVID-19 and the path towards effective distribution of vaccinations creating further uncertainty to the global recovery.

Overall, we maintain a positive outlook about the long-term prospects of the product tanker sector. Improving global GDP growth and expanding personal and commercial mobility should increase demand for seaborne transportation of a broad range of petroleum products. The IMF just re-affirmed its global growth forecast of 6% this year with a higher increase in 2022 to 4.9%. In the meantime, the supply picture looks better due to the aging global fleet, continued low ordering of new tankers and a substantial increase in vessel demolition. For example, a leading industry source stated that 22 MR2 tankers had been scrapped in first half of 2021 and with 99 vessels at 20 years of age or more as of June 30, 2021, the record pace may continue.

During this challenging period, we have maintained our focus on the efficiencies of our operating platform, as fleet-wide daily operating expenses were approximately $5,900 per vessel for the first half of 2021. We have continued to strengthen our balance sheet and enhance our financial position for upside opportunities. Recent equity offerings and bank loans have resulted in lower leverage, better liquidity, interest rate savings, longer debt maturities and capital for selective growth. In July, we expanded our fleet with the acquisition of a 2013 built eco-efficient MR which has been named the “Pyxis Karteria”. The follow-on offering of additional Series A Convertible Preferred Stock during July 2021 should provide us further flexibility and capability to enhance shareholder value.”

Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we reported a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.04 basic and diluted loss per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.06 basic and diluted loss per share, for the comparable period in 2020. The weighted average share count had increased by 15.9 million shares from the second quarter, 2020 to approximately 37.4 million common shares in the second quarter of 2021. The daily TCE of $10,905 during the second quarter of 2021 was 7.3% lower than the relevant period in 2020. The decrease was mainly due to lower revenues, net of $0.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $5.5 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mostly attributed to lower charter rates for our MRs and lower fleet utilization. Vessel operating expenses increased by $0.3 million or 13.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. However, lower interest and finance costs of approximately $0.6 million, primarily as a result of the refinancing of the previous $24 million loan facility secured by the “Pyxis Epsilon” (the “Eighthone Loan”) with a $17 million loan at a substantial lower interest rate, mitigated the loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Our Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million, represented a decrease of $0.8 million from $1.1 million for the same period in 2020.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we reported a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.11 basic and diluted loss per share, compared to a loss of $2.4 million, with the same loss per share for the comparable period in 2020. The weighted average share count had increased by 11.9 million shares to approximately 33.3 million common shares for the most recent six month period. Lower daily TCE of $10,885 and lower utilization of 85.5% during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 were the primary factors that contributed to an operating loss of $1.2 million during the first half of 2021. For the comparable period in 2020, the daily TCE was $11,844 and utilization was 89.3%, respectively, with operating income of $0.1 million. In 2021, lower revenues, net of $1.9 million or 15.6%, compared to 2020 were partially offset by a decrease of $0.8 million in voyage related costs and commissions and an aggregate decrease of approximately $0.8 million in management fees and interest and finance costs, net. These differences were counterbalanced by increased vessel operating expenses, general and administrative expenses and amortization of special survey costs aggregating $0.3 million. These additional costs, along with the recognition of a $0.5 million loss from debt extinguishment associated with the Eighthone Loan refinancing and dividend payments of approximately $0.2 million for the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, resulted in a $1.2 million increased net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 (Amounts are presented in million U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest one hundred thousand, except as otherwise noted)

Revenues, net: Revenues, net of $5.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, represented a decrease of $0.5 million, or 9.2%, from $5.5 million in the comparable period in 2020, substantially a result of lower charter rates for our MRs and decrease in utilization level in the second quarter of 2021.

Voyage related costs and commissions: Voyage related costs and commissions of $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $0.1 million over the comparable period in 2020 as a result of slightly lower spot charter activity. Under spot charters, all voyage expenses are typically borne by us rather than the charterer and a decrease in spot chartering results in a decrease in voyage related costs and commissions.

Vessel operating expenses: Vessel operating expenses of $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, represented an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.4%, from $2.5 million in the comparable period in 2020. This increase was due primarily to timing differences of certain vessel costs.

General and administrative expenses: General and administrative expenses of $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, remained relatively stable from the comparable period in 2020.

Management fees: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, management fees paid to our ship manager, Pyxis Maritime Corp. (“Maritime”), an entity affiliated with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Valentis,and to International Tanker Management Ltd. (“ITM”), our fleet’s technical manager, in the aggregate of $0.3 million remained flat as compared to the 2020 period.

Amortization of special survey costs: Amortization of special survey costs of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, represented an increase of less than $0.1 million over the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to three vessel drydockings that were completed in the second half of 2020.

Depreciation: Depreciation of $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, remained flat compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest and finance costs, net: Interest and finance costs, net, of $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, represented a decrease of $0.6 million, or 49.2%, from $1.2 million in the comparable period in 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to the refinancing of the Eighthone Loan, which has helped to reduce our overall debt outstanding and average interest rate, as well as lower LIBOR rates paid on floating rate bank debt compared to the same period in 2020.

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 (Amounts are presented in million U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest one hundred thousand, except as otherwise noted)

Revenues, net: Revenues, net of $10.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, represented a decrease of $1.9 million, or 15.6%, from $12.1 million in the comparable period in 2020. The decrease in revenues, net during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was mostly attributed to the lower charter rates for our MRs compared to the first half of 2020 and lower fleet utilization.

Voyage related costs and commissions: Voyage related costs and commissions of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, represented a decrease of $0.8 million, or 31.4%, from $2.6 million in the comparable period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our MRs were on spot charters for 4 days in total, compared to 29 days for the respective period in 2020. This lower spot chartering activity for our MRs contribute primarily to the less voyage costs as under spot charters, all voyage expenses are typically borne by us rather than the charterer. Furthermore, the decrease in revenues, net during the six-months ended June 30, 2021, resulted in reduced charter commissions compared to the same period in 2020, contributing further to the decrease in voyage related costs and commissions.

Vessel operating expenses: Vessel operating expenses of $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, represented a slight $0.1 million increase compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.

General and administrative expenses: General and administrative expenses of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, represented a slight increase of $0.1 million, or 10.2%, from the comparable period in 2020, due to timing of certain incurred costs.

Management fees: For the six months ended June 30, 2021, management fees payable to Maritime and ITM of $0.7 million in the aggregate, represented a decrease of less than $0.1 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of the sale of Pyxis Delta that was completed in January 2020.

Amortization of special survey costs: Amortization of special survey costs of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, represented an increase of $0.1 million, compared to the same period in 2020 due to three vessel drydockings that were completed in the second half of 2020.

Depreciation: Depreciation of $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, remained flat compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest and finance costs, net: Interest and finance costs, net, of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, represented a decrease of $0.8 million, or 30.4%, from $2.5 million in the comparable period in 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to the refinancing of the Eighthone Loan, which reduced our overall debt outstanding and average interest rate, as well as lower LIBOR rates paid on floating rate bank debt compared to the same period in 2020. This reduction to interest and finance costs is partially off-set from the loss from debt extinguishment of $0.5 million which primarily reflected a prepayment fee and the write-off of remaining unamortized balance of deferred financing costs, both of which were associated with the aforementioned loan refinancing.

Our weighted average interest rates on our total funded debt for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 were 4.6% and 5.9%, respectively.

Upon repayment of the previous loan facility of the Pyxis Epsilon, the maturity date for the Amended & Restated Promissory Note became March 30, 2022. Given the Company improved cash position, on June 17, 2021, the existing Amended and Restated Promissory Note was amended on the following basis: a) repayment of $1 million in principal plus accrued interest, b) conversion of $1 million of principal into 1,091,062 restricted common shares of the Company computed on the volume weighted average closing share price for the 10 day period commencing one day after its public distribution of first quarter, 2021, financial results press release (i.e. the period from June 3 to June 16, 2021 at $0.9165) and c) remaining balance of $3 million in principal will be due on April 1, 2023, and interest shall accrue at an annual rate of 7.5%, payable quarterly in cash.

On July 15, 2021, we took delivery of the Pyxis Karteria, a medium range product tanker of 46,652 dwt built in 2013 at Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea. The purchase was funded by a combination of cash and a $13.5 million bank loan that is secured by the vessel and amortizes over seven years.

On July 16, 2021, we announced the closing of underwritten follow-on public offering (the “Offering”) of 308,487 shares of 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares” and each a “Preferred Share”) which trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “PXSAP,” at a purchase price of $20.00 per Preferred Share. The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $6.17 million from the Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering of $5.56 million for general corporate purposes, including working capital and potential vessel acquisitions. Each Preferred Share is convertible into the Company’s common shares at a conversion price of $1.40 per common share, or 17.86 common shares, at any time at the option of the holder, subject to certain customary adjustments. If the trading price of Pyxis Tankers’ common stock equals or exceeds $2.38 per share for at least 20 days in any 30 consecutive trading day period ending 5 days prior to notice, the Company can call for mandatory conversion of the Preferred Shares. Dividends on the Preferred Stock shall be cumulative and paid monthly in arrears starting August 20, 2021, to the extent declared by the board of directors of the Company. The Preferred Shares will not be redeemable until after October 13, 2023, except upon change of control.

Monthly Series A Preferred Stock Dividend: During the months of January through July 2021, we paid cash dividends of $0.1615 per Series A Preferred Share, which aggregated $0.15 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2021.

Update on Shares Issued and Outstanding: As of August 4, 2021, we had 38,316,854 issued and outstanding common shares, 449,673 Series A Preferred Shares and 1,590,540 warrants, with exercise prices of $1.40 per common share (exclusive of non-tradeable underwriter’s 444,571 common stock purchase warrants, which have a weighted average exercise price of $2.16 per common share, and 4,683 Series A Preferred Stock purchase warrants, which have a weighted average exercise price of $24.97 per Series A Preferred share). As of that date, Mr. Valentis beneficially owned 18,688,919 or approximately 48.8% of our outstanding shares.

Source: Pyxis Tankers