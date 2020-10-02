Q3 2020 Tsavliris Activities

Bulk Carrier “OURANIA LUCK”

On 4 July 2020, the Bulk Carrier “OURANIA LUCK” (GT 39,126 – DWT 75,961), laden with 44,834 tonnes of Argentine maize in bulk, while performing downriver navigation, grounded at 398,5 KM Parana River, Argentina, blocking the navigation channel. During the incident the vessel was on passage from San Lorenzo, Argentina to Oman and Kuwait via Necochea.

Tsavliris despatched a salvage master, also engaged agents, an oil spill response company and a sounding boat. Moreover, Tsavliris deployed two tugs, namely the ZP T/B ‟BRUTUS‟ (BHP 5,400 – BP 72) from Rosario and the ZP T/B “RANQUEL” (BHP 4,500 – BP 78) from San Lorenzo, and a dive boat with divers for underwater inspection.

After all necessary surveys/preparations, the salvage operation (pulling, pushing, scouring) was carried out and on 5 July the casualty was refloated. On 6 July, the vessel anchored safely at General Lagos Roads, the tug “RANQUEL” was released, while the tug ‟BRUTUS‟ provided standby services until the Coastguard finalised all inspections. On the same day, the operation was completed successfully. Subsequently the diving survey was carried out at Necochea.

Bulk Carrier ‘’DINO’’

On 6 July 2020, the Bulk Carrier ‘’DINO’’ (GT 21,192 – DWT 33,371), loaded with 27,500 tonnes of maize and soya beans meal, grounded at 410 KM, Rosario, Parana River, Argentina.

On 7 July, Tsavliris despatched the T/B ‘’BRUTUS’’ (BHP 5,400 – BP 72) from Rosario and a salvage master from Buenos Aires.

On the same day, the vessel was refloated, anchored at the nearby anchorage area with the assistance of the tug and the operation was successfully completed.

Drilling Ship “DISCOVERER INDIA”

In July 2020, the Drilling Ship “DISCOVERER INDIA (GT 65,790 – DWT 63,583), arrived about 7 miles off Platygialy Port, Astakos, Greece, in order to go into layup. Due to her deep draft it was necessary to first offload her drilling equipment. The Deck Cargo Barge “AMT VENTURER” (GT 8,191 – NT 2,457) had been engaged to transport the equipment to the port for discharge ashore.

During the period of 17 July – 8 August about 15 trips from/to the Drilling Ship and the Port were made by the Barge under tow, transporting cargo and transferring personnel.

On 12 August, after completion of the cargo handling, the Drilling Ship was towed and berthed at Platygialy Port and the operation was successfully completed.

The entire operation was undertaken by Tsavliris’ Patras-based tugs T/B “PROTEAS” (BHP 3,200 – BP 45) and S/T “HERMES” (BHP 2,725 – BP 43).

Passenger/Cruise Ship “AEGEAN MAJESTY”

On 16 September 2020, Tsavliris despatched their Patras-based S/T “HERMES” (BHP 2,725 – BP 43) to the assistance of the Passenger/Cruise Ship “AEGEAN MAJESTY” (GT 57,092 – DWT 6,604), while berthed at Katakolo Port, Peloponese, Greece, during the cyclone “Ianos”.

On 17 September, the “HERMES” arrived and secured the vessel by pushing her towards the dock in order to prevent her mooring lines from further parting (they had partied on five occasions) during force 11/12 B gale and torrential rain.

On 20 September, the operation was successfully completed.

11th Hydra Shipping Conference 2020

The 11th Hydra Shipping Conference was organised on 5 September 2020 on Hydra Island by the Fraternity of the Athenian Hydriots (www.aya.com.gr). The theme was “Greek Shipping, a factor of International Influence & National Defense of Greece”.

Mr George A. Tsavliris was the Chairman and Moderator of the 11th Annual Hydra Shipping Conference which, despite the Coronavirus difficulties, was entirely successful.

The conference was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Shipping, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, the International Propeller Club of the United States, the British Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, the Hellenic Marine Environment Association (HELMEPA), the Piraeus Marine Club, the Yacht Club of Greece, the Hellenic Shipbrokers Association (HSA), the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping, the Project Connect with the program Adopt A Ship, Aigeas MAKE and Thanassis & Marina Martinos Foundation.

Source: Tsavliris Group