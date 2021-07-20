Q88 LLC Launches Q88 Onboard for Tanker and Dry Bulk vessels

Q88 LLC launches a collaborative Q88 Onboard module available for Tanker and Dry Bulk vessels on Q88.com and Q88Dry.

This solution allows the crew to have full access to the vessel’s data. Captain and Officers can update and produce questionnaires, manage certificates, update inspection records and their officer matrix in a familiar and straightforward solution. Terminal questionnaires can be created and shared on the fly from the bridge, enhancing fleet performance and efficiency through streamlining the outdated process. Q88 Onboard does not only minimize the risk of missing accurate data and regular certificate updates; it also helps shipowners save valuable time and unnecessary communication between the main office and the vessel.

Founder and President, Fritz Heidenreich says, “Q88 Onboard extends our digitalization efforts to the vessels with a simple yet comprehensive solution to help run each vessel more safely and effectively.”

In addition to the standard Q88 features (which are limited to only one vessel), Q88 Onboard also provides access to all Annex I commodities in Milbros, the from/to cleaning recommendations for the same limited commodities. These features are available only for Q88 Onboard users from a new ‘Commodities’ menu. Annex I commodity database does not apply for Q88Dry Onboard “Combining the Marpol Annex I commodity details, safe handling and cleaning recommendations with the popular features of Q88.com for use onboard tanker vessels, we are helping our customers ensure safe and economical transportation of clean and dirty petroleum products,” said Fritz Heidenreich.

Q88 has been a maritime tech innovator for 20 years and Q88 Onboard is another example of our commitment to providing seafarers with the tools they need to manage the hectic demands they face.

Source: Q88 LLC