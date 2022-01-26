Q88 LLC Launches Styrene Monomer Temperature Log and Inhibitor Depletion Tool

Q88 LLC, a global provider of SaaS technology to the maritime industry, launches a new Styrene Monomer Temperature Log and Inhibitor Depletion Tool, available to Milbros Premium Subscribers with ships having Milbros Onboard subscriptions.

Styrene Monomer needs to be stowed away from sources of heat during voyages to prevent it from polymerizing. However, during transport on chemical tankers, cooling facilities are not usually available, and there has been an increasing number of run-away polymerization incidents of Styrene Monomer across a variety of transportation modes in recent years.

This new Styrene Monomer Temperature Log and Inhibitor Depletion Tool provides chemical tankers with a temperature log tool that also calculates estimated inhibitor depletion on a daily basis and will provide ships and office staff with current inhibitor levels in each tank as well as the number of days remaining calculated for inhibitor effectiveness. The tool will also issue warnings when the inhibitor effectiveness is less than the number of days remaining on the voyage, and it will indicate when the inhibitor levels are dangerously low, suggesting that the cargo must be tested or discharged immediately.

Captain Soren Ibsen, VP of Milbros Systems says, “Styrene Monomer is considered by many to be an “easy” cargo to handle and carry. But that is far from the truth. Runaway polymerization incidents can have costly and catastrophic outcomes.” He continues, “The new Styrene Monomer Temperature Log and Inhibitor Depletion Tool available for Milbros customers will give ship’s crews and office staff the confidence and peace of mind to carry styrene safely and without incidents.”

The information entered by the ship on a daily basis will be available immediately for office staff to investigate, monitor, and review as required. The system will send an email when the log hasn’t been updated for two days and when it reaches the warning or danger level during the voyage.

The tool will be available for ships with or without internet access, provided the ship has a Milbros Onboard Subscription and the office has a Premium Office subscription.

“This module demonstrates our ongoing commitment to expanding the value of our Milbros Premium and Milbros Onboard offering by adding a tool that evaluates and reduces the risk of incidents during Styrene Monomer transportation.” said Fritz Heidenreich, founder and CEO of Q88.

Q88 has been a maritime tech innovator for 20 years. Providing the right solution like the Styrene Monomer Temperature Log and Inhibitor Depletion Tool is another example of our commitment to providing Owners/Managers/Operators and Masters of Chemical tankers with the tools they need to manage industry demands and assure safety on board.

Founded in 2001, Q88 LLC is the leading maritime SaaS technology provider and a preeminent voice shaping the industry. Q88 products and services are synonymous with simplifying the complexities of global maritime transportation and giving organizations of all types a competitive edge in a demanding environment. Q88’s partnership with the world’s leading ship owners, charterers, ship managers, agents, and brokers has provided the company insight into how to build solutions for some of the industry’s most pressing issues.

Source: Q88 LLC