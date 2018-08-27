Qatar calls for boosting shipping lines with Iran

Qatar called for increasing shipping lines between Bushehr and Hamad Port, deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization said.

Before imposing sanctions by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Qatar supplied its goods through these countries, Hadi Hagh Shenas said.

But now the country has called for increasing shipping lines with Iran to reinforce trade, he added.

Thanks to the fact that Qatar is under pressure, ‘we announced that we would be able to import or export their products via Bushehr Port’.

Some agricultural products are now being transited to Hamad Port at the moment, Hagh Shenas noted.

The exported goods from Turkey and other neighboring countries will also be transferred to Qatar through Bushehr Port, he said.

There is no problem for commuting between Iranian and Qatari ports, he reiterated.

Hamad Port is Qatar’s main seaport, located to south of Doha in the Umm Al-Houl area. Construction of the port began in 2010; it became operational in December 2016.

On June 5, 2017 some Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE have officially severed ties with Qatar and closed air, road and sea lines with the country to put it under political and economic blockade.

Source: IRNA