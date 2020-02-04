Qatar cuts January marine crude price to $67.20/bbl

Qatar has set its January retroactive official selling price (OSP) for its Marine crude at $67.20 a barrel, down 85 cents a barrel from the previous month, a pricing document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

That sets the OSP differential for Qatar Marine at $2.91 above Dubai quotes, down 25 cents a barrel from a month ago.

Qatar also set its January Qatar Land crude OSP at $67.70 a barrel, down $1.20 a barrel from the previous month, the document showed.

That puts Land crude’s OSP premium to Dubai quotes at $3.41 a barrel, 60 cents lower than the previous month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shu Zhang; editing by Jason Neely)