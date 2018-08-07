Qatar cuts July Marine crude OSP by 55 cents from June to $73.55/b

Recent News

  

State-owned Qatar Petroleum has lowered the official selling prices for both Qatar Marine and Qatar Land crude cargoes loaded in July, an official company notice seen by S&P Global Platts said.

QP lowered the OSP for Qatar Land crude by 90 cents/b from June to $75.25/b in July. The Qatar Land OSP was last lower for April 2018, when it was set at $70.80/b, Platts data showed.

This puts the July Qatar Land OSP at a premium of $2.13/b to the average of Platts front-month Dubai crude assessments, down 43 cents from the premium for June.

QP also cut the OSP for Qatar Marine by 55 cents/b from June to $73.55/b in July, the notice said. The OSP for Qatar Marine was also last lower for April 2018, when it was set at $68.45/b, the data showed.

This makes the July Qatar Marine OSP equivalent to a premium of 43 cents/b to the average of Platts front-month Dubai crude assessments, down 8 cents from the June premium.

Platts front-month Dubai crude assessments averaged $73.12/b in July.

Platts started assessing the crude on an OSP-related basis in November 2002.
Source: Platts

