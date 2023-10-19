Qatar Energy hikes Dec al-Shaheen oil term price to 1-yr high – sources

Qatar Energy raised the price for term cargoes of al-Shaheen crude oil loading in December to a one-year-peak, trade sources said on Thursday, underpinned by the persistent OPEC+ production cuts and the escalation of Middle East tensions.

The December price was hiked to $3.25 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up from November’s $2.73 a barrel, reaching its highest level since December 2022.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)