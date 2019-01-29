Qatar energy minister says plans to order 60 new LNG carriers: South Korea

South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday that Qatar’s energy minister outlined plans during a bilateral summit for Doha to order 60 new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The energy minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who also serves as deputy chairman of Qatar Petroleum, said he expects cooperation with experienced Korean shipbuilders on constructing the LNG carriers, according to a statement issued by South Korea’s presidential office. Financial details of the plan weren’t disclosed.

Speaking during a luncheon after the summit, the chief executive of South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co said most of the LNG carriers owned by Qatar were built by Korea’s top three shipbuilders.

He said he hoped South Korean would be considered a primary option for building new LNG carriers for Qatar.

