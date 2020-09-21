Qatar- Hamad Port is one of world’s largest green projects

Qatar’s gateway to the world — has won international identity as one of the largest green ports in the world.

‘Hamad Port is the largest eco-friendly project in the region & internationally recognised as one of the largest green ports in the world, the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) said in a post on its Twitter handle yesterday.

The motion graphic of the MoTC shared on its official social media account further says that the port was designed in a way that does not affect sensitive environments. ‘Striking a balance between economic gains and preserving the environment was always on mind throughout the construction operations.

According to the Ministry, more than 12,000 pieces of corals were moved and resettled as well as more than 14,000 square metres of coral reefs for the project. Also programs were set to enrich the area with nearly 32,000 of mangroves and seedlings to provide food and environment necessary for marine life to flourish.

All building, utilities and equipment used at the port are eco-friendly. ‘Hamad Port Project won the prize of largest smart and eco-friendly project during the Seatrade Marine Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa 2016, the post said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mwani Qatar, last year, had also shared some interesting and laudable facts linked with the sustainable construction of Qatar's gateway to the world. 'Hamad Port is considered the region's largest and most environmentally-friendly project and this title has been well deserved for several factors, the most important of which is its success in relocating and moving more than 12,500 pieces of hard coral reefs, Mwani had tweeted earlier.

Sharing some other details of steps taken to preserve the environment while developing Hamad Port, Mwani Qatar had also talked about relocation of 14,300 square metres of seaweeds and 31,700 marine seedlings and avicennia trees providing shelter and nourish countless sea creatures.

In June 2019 on being recognised as one of the Greenest Ports in the world, Mwani Qatar had tweeted: ‘Environmental protection has been a key objective in all phases of Hamad Port’s construction. The port’s international recognition as one of the world greenest ports proves that this goal has been achieved, underscoring its commitment to local and global environmental standards and adopting the latest innovative practices based on environmental sustainability and clean energy.

Earlier in November 2016, Hamad Port had won ‘largest smart and environment-friendly project award that is granted to the best practices in safety, maritime environment and port operations.

Source: The Peninsula