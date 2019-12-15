Qatar offers four spot crude cargoes for Feb-loading

Recent News

  

Qatar Petroleum offered four spot crude cargoes via tenders for loading in February, trade sources said.

The producer offered two al-Shaheen crude cargoes for loading on Feb. 2-3 and Feb. 26-27.

It also offered a February-loading cargo each of Qatar Land and Qatar Marine as part of an ongoing exercise to assess prices for these grades as QP plans to move to forward pricing for its official selling prices in Q1.

The tender will close on Monday with bids valid until Tuesday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

