Qatar Petroleum begins supply of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil

Qatar Petroleum commenced the supply of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) at Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC) Port. The VLSFO marine fuel offering has been initiated in advance of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 regulation for a 0.50% global Sulphur limit for marine fuels which will come into effect January 1, 2020.

Qatar Petroleum, in conjunction with Qatar Fuel (Woqod), initiated bunkering services in Qatar in June 2017 with the importation of its maiden HFO cargo (RMG 380 CST 3.5% Sulphur) in order to cater for the bunkering needs of both Qatargas’ LNG fleet and other vessels calling to Ras Laffan and the region.

From June 2017 through August 2019, Qatar Petroleum has successfully supplied over 1.5 million tons of marine fuel to RLIC Port, which allows the further servicing for marine fuel at both RLIC Port and other ports in Qatar. “And effective immediately, we are proud to announce the availability of VLSFO ahead of the IMO 2020 regulation target date.”

Qatar Petroleum hereby continues to invite all vessel owners and operators seeking IMO 2020 compliant VLSFO to avail the services available at RLIC Port and other ports in the State whenever their vessels are calling at or passing by any of Qatar’s ports.

Highlighting the importance of this milestone, H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum said: “Qatar Petroleum continues to strive to achieve the highest environmental standards and to implement the best industry practices to help minimize environmental impacts. We are proud to be one of the first countries to limit the availability of marine fuels to only grades that are compliant with the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 regulation for a 0.50% global Sulphur limit.”

“We hope this constitutes a major step towards protecting the regional and global environment in line with environmental objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030,” Al Kaabi added.

Source: The Peninsula