Qatar Petroleum cuts Aug. prices for marine, land crude

Qatar Petroleum (QP) cut its August prices for marine crude oil by 6.2 percent and for land crude oil by 5.6 percent compared with July, the official Qatar News Agency reported.

QP has set the price of land crude for the month of August at 61.30 U.S. dollars per barrel, compared with July’s 64.95 U.S. dollars.

The company also set the price for marine oil for August at 60.75 U.S. dollars per barrel, compared with 64.75 per barrel in July, down by 6.2 percent.

QP, fully owned by the Qatari government, operates all oil and gas activities in Qatar, including exploration, production, refining, transport, and storage. Its revenues from oil and natural gas amount to 60 percent of the Gulf state’s GDP.

Source: Xinhua