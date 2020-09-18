Qatar Petroleum sells Nov-loading al-Shaheen crude at spot discounts -sources

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has sold two cargoes of al-Shaheen crude, loading during Nov. 1-2 and Nov. 27-28, at an average discount of 58 cents per barrel to Dubai quotes via its monthly spot tender, similar to the tender trade level seen last month, trade sources said on Thursday.

QP also set the November al-Shaheen crude price for term buyers at a discount of 55 cents per barrel to Dubai quotes, the sources said.

JXTG was one of the buyers, the sources said.

Last month, QP sold two October-loading cargoes of al-Shaheen crude at an average discount of around 60 cents to Dubai quotes via its monthly spot tender.

