Qatar Petroleum sells Oct-loading al-Shaheen crude at spot discounts -sources

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has sold two cargoes of al-Shaheen crude, loading during Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 28-29, at an average discount of about 60 cents a barrel to Dubai quotes via its monthly spot tender, the lowest since May, trade sources said on Wednesday

QP also set the October al-Shaheen crude price for term buyers at a discount of 58 cents a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said

The buyers were probably JXTG and HMEL, they said

Last month, QP sold two September-loading cargoes of al-Shaheen crude at an average premium of $1.46 a barrel to Dubai quotes via its monthly spot tender.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)