Qatar ports container volumes rise 9% in Nov

Doha: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports recorded a robust performance in November as they witnessed significant growth in handling of containers, vehicles and building materials compared to the same period last month, according to Mwani Qatar.

Mwani Qatar ports received 124,923 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in November 2021, an increase of 9 percent from last month. RORO handling registered a growth of three percent compared to October 2021 and the general cargo reached 172,088 tonnes, Mwani Qatar tweeted, yesterday.

The containers (TEUs) handling through the three ports stood at 114,427 tonnes in October while it was 133,401 tonnes in November 2020.

The ports handled 5,163 vehicles (RORO) in November 2021 representing a rise of 3 percent month-on-month basis. The building materials handled by the port amounted to 40,703 tonnes in November witnessing a rise of 12 percent month on month. Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) ports handled 24,087 livestock heads and received 289 vessels in November of this year.

A recent tweet by QTerminals said that Hamad Port has received 4 quay cranes and 10 RTG cranes for Container Terminals 2 (CT2).

Five years since the establishment of QTerminals in partnership between Mwani Qatar and Milaha, it is considered one of the prominent companies in the field of port operation and integrated logistics solutions providers regionally and internationally. The major achievements were handling over 6 million TEUs and more than 13 million freight tonnes of non-containerised cargo at Hamad Port since the start of operations.

Hamad Port features an intermodal transport network that offers direct and indirect shipping services to more than 100 destinations, facilitating efficient transportation and logistics services locally and abroad.

