Qatar ports handle over 351,500 TEUs container volumes in Q1

Mwani Qatar ports (Hamad Port, Doha Port, Ruwais Port) handled 351,564 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers in first quarter (Q1/January to March) of 2024 registering a growth of 4 percent compared to the same period last year.

The ports also recorded rise of 46 percent in livestock, 4 percent in RORO units, and 6 percent in building materials in Q1, Mwani Qatar stated on its X platform, yesterday.

The number of ships calling on Qatar’s three ports stood at 647 in the first quarter, while the ports received 367,350 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 19,200 units of RORO vehicles, 221,125 heads of livestock and 142,886 tonnes of building materials in the review period.

In March 2024 the three ports received 232 vessels, 17 percent higher than February 2024. The container handling increased by 23 percent, while livestock and building materials volumes rose by 66 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

The ports handled 136,851 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers in March 2024. While general and bulk cargo shipments stood at 139,097 tonnes, 5,971 RORO units, 118,569 heads of livestock and 52,242 tonnes of building materials in the review period.

The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

QTerminals, a terminal operating company of Hamad Port said on its X platform, 126 vessels called at Hamad Port in March 2024. The port handled 136,501 TEUs containers, 10,000 freight tonnes bulk cargo, 123,134 freight tonnes of break bulk cargo, 5,936 RORO (vehicles) units and 11,993 heads of livestock in last month.

Recently, QTerminals said in a post on X that Hamad Port has registered a new volume of container moves for one ship, the MSC CLORINDA, at the equivalent of 10,400 TEUs. The crane productivity was 39.1 gross moves per hour and the vessel productivity was 173 gross moves per hour.

‎Through its Hamad Port operations, QTerminals continues to provide safe, state-of-the-art services.

From enhancing trade to ensuring smooth port operations, Mwani Qatar continues to shape a brighter future for Qatar’s maritime sector, propelling the economy to new heights by attracting investments and expanding Hamad Port’s shipping lines network, consolidating Qatar’s global presence, and promoting sustainable growth.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with National Vision 2030.

