Qatar ports see 189% growth in cargo in August

Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports recorded a robust performance in August after witnessing significant growth in handling volumes of general cargo compared to the same period last year, according to Mwani Qatar.

The handling volumes at Mwani Qatar increased significantly in August 2021 compared to the same period last year. The general cargo tonnage, witnessed a growth of 189 percent, while containers, RORO, building materials, and vessels saw an increase of 10 percent, 67 percent, 52 percent and 5 percent respectively, Mwani Qatar tweeted, yesterday.

The general cargo handled through the three ports stood at 148,481 tonnes in August 2021, whereas in July 2021 it stood at 64,888 tonnes, registering a growth of 189 percent and 128.82 percent surge on a yearly and monthly basis respectively. According to QTerminals twitter handle, containers, break-bulk and RORO handled during August 2021 were 122,333 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 145,339 and 6773 respectively.

Another recent tweet by Mwani Qatar said, HamadPort features an intermodal transport network that offers direct and indirect shipping services to more than 100 destinations, facilitating efficient transportation and logistics services locally and abroad.

Hamad Port will handle a capacity of 7.5 million TEUs at the port’s three terminals on completion of the development stages. Hamad Port Container Terminals were designed to facilitate the expansion of container handling capacity and to meet the growth of cargo traffic.

With a capacity of 7 million freight tonnes per year, Hamad Port general cargo Terminal serves the increasing demand of domestic economy and supports trade exchange between Qatar and the world, said another tweet. The General Cargo Terminal is designed to handle dry and cold storage cargo and has capacity to handle 7 million tonnes of general cargo such as machinery, steel, dry bulk, building materials, fertilisers, and petrochemicals products.

The container handling through the three ports stood at 125,568 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), at 10 percent and 3.14 percent year on year and month on month in August of this year. The ports handled 6,844 vehicles (RORO) in August 2021, which rose 67 percent year on year and increased by 24 percent on a monthly basis.

The building materials handled by the port amounted to 42,516 tonnes in August, which surged 52 percent and 21.72 percent on yearly and monthly basis respectively. The three ports were seen handling 4,499 livestock heads in August 2021. Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) received 276 vessels in August of this year, showing an increase of 5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Hamad Port’s multi-use terminal is designed to serve the supply chains for the RORO, grains and livestock. It can handle 1 million tonnes of cereals and 500,000 vehicles annually as well as livestock. With a capacity of 7 million freight tonnes per year, Hamad port general cargo terminal serves the increasing demand of the domestic economy and supports trade exchange between Qatar and the world.

Hamad Port unlocks the potential for new business opportunities in Qatar as Mwani Qatar surges ahead with the development of sustainable ports as well as an integrated logistics chain that is aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Source: The Peninsula Qatar