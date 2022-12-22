Qatar ports see heavy active traffic between November 18 and December 18: Mwani Qatar

Qatar’s maritime sector continued to see heavy traffic between November 18 and December 18 as the country headed towards the finals of the FIFA World Cup.

As many as 146 vessels called on Hamad Port, which were 37 vessels more from December 10. Al Ruwais port received 105 vessels, implying that 29 more came in after December 10. Together, these ports had seen the entry of 66 vessels in a span of eight days.

The general cargo handled at the Hamad Port during the review period stood at 94,128 tonnes compared to 77,584 tonnes between November 18 and December 10, Mwani Qatar said in a tweet.

Hamad Port, which is the largest eco-friendly project in the region and internationally recognised as one of the largest green ports in the world, handled 123,206 TUEs (twenty-foot equivalent units) between November 18 and December 18 compared to 84,029 TEUs between November 18 and December 10.

“The performance of logistics and operational processes at Hamad Port reflects the major development of the port and the constant attention to improving the quality and productivity in the context of Qatar’s efforts to ensuring a smooth flow of cargo and materials,” Ministry of Transport had earlier said.

As many as 6,684 RORO (vehicle) units were handled at Hamad Port against 5,164 RORO between November 18 and December 10.

A total of 10,000 livestock heads were handled at the port during the review period, implying no imports of livestock through the Hamad Port between December 10 and December 18.

Mwani Qatar also disclosed that the general cargo handled at the Ruwais Port stood at 36,923 tonnes between November 18 and December 18 compared to 22,428 tonnes between November 18 and December 10.

The container volume at Al Ruwais Port was 2,079 TEUs during the review period against 1,279 TEUs between November 18 and December 10.

As many as 9,130 livestock heads and 72 vehicles were handled at Al Ruwais Port compared to 2,227 livestock heads and 69 vehicles between November 18 and December 10.

