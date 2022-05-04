Qatar ports witness brisk RORO movement in April 2022

Qatar’s maritime sector saw a buoyant month-on-month and year-on-year growth in handling of vehicles (RORO) during April 2022, according to Mwani Qatar.

The three ports – Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais handled 7,857 vehicles (RORO) in April 2022, which registered 29.63% and 9.63% expansion month-on-month and year-on-year respectively. They together handled as many as 24,643 vehicles in the first four months of 2022. Hamad Port alone handled 7,843 units in April this year.

The number of ships calling on Qatar’s three ports stood at 247 in April 2022, which rose 14.35% on a monthly basis but declined 17.67% year-on-year. As many as 904 ships had called on three ports during January-April this year.

Hamad Port – whose strategic geographical location offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman – saw as many as 114 ships call on the port.

With only few months to go for FIFA World Cup 2022, the mega sporting event; Doha Port is boosting efforts to transform the country into an attractive regional tourist destination serving global cruise ships as well as providing the facilities needed for the economic diversification being pursued by the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The general cargo handled through Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports was 116,431 tonnes in April 2022, which showed a 22.13% and 5.68% shrinkage month-on-month and year-on-year respectively.

Hamad Port – whose multi-use terminal is designed to serve the supply chains for the RORO, grains and livestock – handled 93,669 freight tonnes of break-bulk and 16,180 freight tonnes of bulk in April this year.

On a cumulative basis, the general cargo movement through the three ports totalled 593,043 tonnes in the first four months of this year.

The container handling through three ports stood at 106,643 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which declined 14.21% and 22.7% on monthly and yearly basis respectively in April 2022. The container handling stood at 463,086 TEUs during January-April this year.

The Hamad Port, which is the largest eco-friendly project in the region and internationally recognised as one of the largest green ports in the world, saw 103,377 TEUs of containers handled this April.

The building materials handled by the three ports amounted to 31,613 tonnes in April this year, which plummeted 51.1% and 35.65% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in the review period. A total of 193,205 tonnes of building materials had been handled by these ports in the first four months of 2022.

The three ports had handled 9,586 livestock this April, which was down 0.7% and 81.65% on monthly and yearly basis respectively. Together, the ports handled 67,753 heads during January-April this year.

