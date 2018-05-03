Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Qatar raises Apr land crude OSP by $5.55/b from Mar to $70.80/b

Qatar raises Apr land crude OSP by $5.55/b from Mar to $70.80/b

in Oil & Companies News 03/05/2018

State-owned Qatar Petroleum has raised the official selling prices for both its Qatar Marine and Qatar Land crude cargoes loaded in April, according to a company issued letter seen by S&P Global Platts Thursday.

It hiked the OSP for Qatar Marine by $5.65/b from March to $68.45/b in April, the document stated. The Qatar Marine OSP was last higher in November 2014, when it was set at $74.35/b, Platts data showed.

This makes the April Qatar Marine OSP equivalent to a premium of 18 cents/b to the average of Platts front-month Dubai crude assessments, up 12 cents from the premium of 6 cents/b in March.

QP also raised the OSP for Qatar Land crude by $5.55/b from March to $70.80/b in April, according to the notice. The OSP was last higher in November 2014, when it was at $76.20/b, according to Platts data.

This puts the April Qatar Land OSP at a premium of $2.53/b to the average of Platts front-month Dubai crude assessments, up 2 cents from a premium of $2.51/b for March.

Platts front-month Dubai crude assessments averaged $68.27/b in April.

Platts started assessing the crude on an OSP-related basis in November 2002.

Qatar Petroleum’s crude OSPs ($/b):
Grade Mar-18 Apr-18 Change
Qatar Marine 62.80 68.45 5.65
Qatar Land 65.25 70.80 70.80

Source: Platts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software