Qatar raises April Marine crude price to $68.45/bbl, land crude to $70.80/bbl

Qatar has set its April retroactive official selling price (OSP) for Marine crude at $68.45 a barrel, up $5.65 a barrel from the previous month, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

That sets the OSP differential for Qatar Marine at $0.18 above Dubai quotes, up 11 cents from a month ago

Qatar also set its April Qatar Land crude OSP at $70.80, up $5.55 from the previous month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)