Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Qatar raises April Marine crude price to $68.45/bbl, land crude to $70.80/bbl

Qatar raises April Marine crude price to $68.45/bbl, land crude to $70.80/bbl

in International Shipping News 03/05/2018

Qatar has set its April retroactive official selling price (OSP) for Marine crude at $68.45 a barrel, up $5.65 a barrel from the previous month, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

That sets the OSP differential for Qatar Marine at $0.18 above Dubai quotes, up 11 cents from a month ago

Qatar also set its April Qatar Land crude OSP at $70.80, up $5.55 from the previous month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software