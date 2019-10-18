Qatar sells December al-Shaheen crude at highest premium since at least 2013 – sources

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has sold four cargoes of December-loading al-Shaheen crude at an average premium of $3.1 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender, the highest since at least 2013, two trade sources said.

The 500,000-barrel cargoes were offered to load over Dec. 1-2, 19-20, 28-29 and 29-30.

The buyers are not immediately known.

QP also set the price for term buyers at a premium of $3.26 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said.

Prior to the tender, several cargoes of al-Shaheen crude were sold at premiums of around $3.1 a barrel to Dubai quotes to Japanese and Indian buyers in spot trades, traders had said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; editing by Uttaresh.V)