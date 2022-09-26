QatarEnergy shipbuilding programme ‘set to grow’

QatarEnergy has concluded construction and long-term charter contracts for 60 LNG carriers as part of its shipbuilding programme, supporting the North Field expansion projects, said HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi.

“This number can grow to 100 in future,” al-Kaabi said Saturday.

“These contracts mark the start of the construction phase of QatarEnergy’s historic fleet expansion programme in support of our LNG expansion projects” al-Kaabi said at the media event where QatarEnergy announced selection of TotalEnergies as the first international partner in the multi-billion dollar North Field South (NFS) expansion project.

Source: QatarEnergy