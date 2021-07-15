Qatargas-Chartered Lng Vessel Makes First Call At Kuwait’s Al-Zour Terminal

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) delivered the first ever cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a Q-Flex LNG carrier to commission Al-Zour LNG receiving terminal in Kuwait in July 2021.

The cargo was loaded aboard the Qatargas-chartered LNG vessel, ‘Al Kharsaah’, at Ras Laffan on 09 July 2021 and delivered to Al-Zour LNG terminal, owned and operated by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), three days later.

Commenting on this milestone delivery, Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Qatargas, said:

“At Qatargas, we’re honored to have been able to supply the commissioning cargo to this landmark facility in cooperation with our strategic business partners at KPC. The successful commissioning of this LNG receiving terminal will contribute towards strengthening our business relations with KPC.”

Al-Zour LNG terminal is set to be amongst the largest in the world by overall import capacity of 22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2022. Currently it is the world’s largest capacity LNG storage & regasification green field project.

The terminal consists of two jetty heads, capable of simultaneous discharging and has eight storage tanks, with a net volume capacity of 225,000 cubic metres for each tank, with an overall capacity of 1.8 million cubic metres for eight tanks.

Source: Qatargas