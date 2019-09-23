Qatargas delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Petrobangla

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) has delivered the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a Q-Flex vessel to the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) named ‘EXCELLENCE’ and known as Moheshkali LNG Terminal (MLNG), located offshore Bangladesh. The cargo, aboard Qatargas-chartered ‘Al Thumama’, was loaded at Ras Laffan on 4th September and delivered to MLNG on 20th September 2019.

This is the first commercial open water ship-to-ship transfer involving a Q-Flex vessel. MLNG is a project jointly developed by Excelerate Energy and the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on a build, own and operate basis. The FSRU ‘EXCELLENCE’ is under a 15 year charter deal to Petrobangla and carried the inaugural LNG cargo from Qatar in April 2018.

‘Al Thumama’ is a Q-Flex class LNG vessel with an overall cargo carrying capacity of 216,000 cubic meters.

The deliveries to Petrobangla are made under a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in September 2017 between Qatargas and Petrobangla to supply up to 2.5 Million tons of LNG per annum for 15 years.

Apart from oil imports, the imports in transport group, textile and food groups had also recorded decline in first two months of the current fiscal year. Food imports had contracted 26.81 percent to $697.3 million during July-August period of 2019-20, from $952.7 billion in corresponding months last year.

This decline was largely due to a 40 percent fall in the value of milk, cream and milk food for infants. Similarly, imports of transport group had posted a 35.93 percent decline, with decrease in imported value of almost all subcategories. On the other hand, agriculture imports inched down by 23.31 percent to $1.23 billion in July August period of the current fiscal year from $1.61 billion in the same period of last year.

According to PBS figures, Pakistan’s exports in August 2019 stood at $1.859 billion as compared to $2.013 billion of August 2018, which shows a reduction of 7.65 percent. However, during July-August 2019, Pakistan’s exports remained $3.753 billion against $ 3.651 billion during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 2.79 percent. The country’s textile exports had remained at the same level of previous year showing no major growth.

The incumbent government had provided several incentives to the five exports oriented sectors including textile to enhance the country’s exports.

The government had depreciated the currency and reduced the prices of electricity and gas but it failed to achieve the desired results.

Textile exports were recorded at $2.3 billion during July and August of the ongoing fiscal year. In textile sector, according to PBS, exports of knitwear had enhanced by 12.84 percent.

Similarly, exports of bedwear had also recorded an increase of 1.22 percent and exports of raw cotton had gone up by 152 percent. Meanwhile, exports of yarn had also surged by 44.95 percent. The PBS data showed that exports of cotton cloth had recorded a decline of 6.36 percent. Similarly, exports of cotton yarn had tumbled by 7.76 percent.

Source: Qatargas