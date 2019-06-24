Qatargas delivers ‘largest single’ LNG cargo at Turkey’s Marmara Terminal
Qatargas on Saturday announced the ‘safe delivery of the largest single cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Marmara LNG Terminal in Turkey.
The super-chilled LNG was delivered on board the Q-Flex vessel ‘Al Sheehaniya’, which entered record books as the first ever Q-Flex vessel to call at the recently expanded Marmara LNG Terminal.
Qatargas chief executive officer Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa al-Thani said, ‘The recent expansion of Marmara LNG Terminal allows Qatargas to send the world’s largest LNG vessels to yet another LNG terminal in Turkey. With 14 LNG trains and a total annual production capacity of 77mn tonnes, Qatargas is ideally positioned to meet increasing customer demand for reliable LNG, and capture the economies of scale afforded by Q-Flex and Q-Max LNG vessels.
The Marmara LNG terminal is owned by BOTAS, the Turkish state-owned integrated gas company. The terminal was originally designed to accommodate conventional size vessels, and recently went through upgrades to accommodate both Q-Flex and Q-Max vessels.
Al Sheehaniya is a Q-Flex class LNG vessel with an overall cargo carrying capacity of 210,000 m3. Al Sheehaniya loaded a cargo of nearly 207,000 m3 of LNG at the Ras Laffan terminal in Qatar on May 30 before heading to the Marmara LNG Terminal in Turkey.
Source: MenaFN